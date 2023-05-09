Donna Kelce appears to leak NFL schedule news on her Facebook

The NFL schedule doesn’t come out until later this week, but Donna Kelce appears to have leaked some schedule news already.

Donne Kelce, who is the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, reportedly posted some schedule tidbits on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Donna Kelce, the Chiefs will be playing in Germany in November and will also play in Germany again in 2024. The 2024 matchup will be against the Panthers, according to Donna, while she says the Chiefs will play the Bears in 2023.

Donna Kelce posted a Facebook comment on May 5th stating "Chiefs plays Eagles week 2 in Arrowhead"

Donna Kelce also posted on Facebook that the Chiefs and Eagles will be playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in Week 2. That game will be a rematch of the Super Bowl, which was won by the Chiefs 38-35 in February.

The full NFL schedule for the 2023 season is set to be released on Thursday.

The schedule release will be televised by the NFL Network, beginning at 8 p.m. It will last three hours.

Rich Eisen, Colleen Wolfe, Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders will be on hand to break down the schedule release, including the top matches for the upcoming season.

There are several changes coming to the NFL schedule this year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Teams will now be able to appear on Thursday Night Football two times, and the NFL will hold a game on Black Friday for the first time ever.

NFL schedule to feature unprecedented number of playoff rematches from last season

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported earlier this week that the 2023 schedule will feature a record 14 playoff rematches from last season.

As mentioned previously, there will be a rematch of the Super Bowl with the Chiefs taking on the Eagles.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles will also face their conference championship opponents, with the Eagles facing the San Fransisco 49ers and the Chiefs going up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the league’s most intriguing new rivalries.

The action doesn’t stop there, as all four divisional games from a season ago will also serve as 2023 regular season matchups. The Bengals and Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers, and the New York Giants and Eagles will all square off again next season.

The NFL ensured that its top teams from last season will face off again this year, as the 2023 season already looks exciting before the official full schedule release.