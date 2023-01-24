WATCH: Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson Calls Out Thief Who Stole His Car After Win Over New York Giants

Philidelphia Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen following their 38-7 win over the New York Giants Saturday night.

Following the incident, Gardner-Johnson posted a video to social media calling out the thief that took his car, expressing his frustration at the assumed Phili native that stole from a player that has helped bring their city’s football team to within one win of the Super Bowl.

Check out the video of him discussing the theft below:

CJ Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen today in Philly, per his IG Live: “I know exactly who stole my sh**, don’t worry we got y’all on camera. That’s how y’all get down in Philly.. after a win?”pic.twitter.com/2gnNYgwTCr — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 23, 2023

Gardner-Johnson claimed to know the thief, but no follow-up on the incident has been posted as of this report.

He posted three tackles in the Eagles’ win over New York. Now, he and his team will begin preparing for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. It will be in Philidelphia, so maybe one of his teammates will let him carpool to the stadium.

NFL Conference Championship Opening Lines Revealed

And then there were four. We’ve reached the championship portion of the NFL playoffs, with just two games remaining until we hit Super Bowl LVII. Now that the matchups are set, the lines have been released.

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game while the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the AFC side. Here’s a look at those opening lines (per DraftKings):

49ers vs. Eagles (-2.5) — O/U: 45.5

Bengals vs. Chiefs (-1.5) — O/U: 47.5

Not surprisingly, both home teams are favored to reach the Super Bowl.

Can former third-stringer and rookie QB Brock Purdy really lead San Francisco to an upset win over Philadelphia? And then we’ll get an incredible showdown in Kansas City between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Both with chances at the Super Bowl on the line. What more can you ask for as an NFL fan?