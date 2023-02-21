Eagles Fan’s Unfortunate Super Bowl Champs Tattoo Saved in Hilarious Fashion

A Philadelphia Eagles fan had an unfortunate tattoo situation when he prematurely got Super Bowl LVII champs ink.

The tattoo featured the Super Bowl LVII logo and the Eagles logo with “Super Bowl Champs” underneath but Philadelphia lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs. So this fan had a hilarious solution to rectify the problem.

We all love the crying Michael Jordan meme and that’s exactly what this fan thought.

That’s one way to fix a premature Championship tattoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/zRD6fkmlV3 — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) February 20, 2023

We must say, give this man some credit. Instead of going through the expensive process of removing the tattoo entirely, he has a great story to tell. Plus that’s a pretty picture of Jordan, even if he’s crying.

The Eagles looked like they would come away with a title. After they scored first and led 14-7 in the first half, quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned it for a touchdown.

However, Philadelphia had a 24-14 halftime lead but could not finish on top. A controversial holding penalty on corner James Bradberry was the discussion in the immediate aftermath.

It’s safe to say Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie won’t forget it anytime soon. He took a shot at the officiating after the game.

“I thought we deserved to have a chance to win the game in the final couple of minutes,” Lurie said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski.

At the time of the whistle, the game was tied 35-35. Harrison Butker lined up for the kick to deliver Kansas City its second Super Bowl victory in four years.

Heck, perhaps the fan took the Super Bowl loss in stride better than Lurie. That Eagles “champs” tattoo is now property of Jordan’s tears.