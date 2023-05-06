Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addresses Jalen Carter conditioning

Jalen Carter, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 first-round selection out of Georgia, reported to the team’s facility Friday for the start of rookie minicamp.

Amid reports Carter showed up out of shape to the Bulldogs’ pro day in March, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked where things stand with his conditioning now over a month later. Sirianni initially said that none of the rookies were in playing shape.

“So today was not about finding out what their conditioning level was,” Sirianni said, via NBC Sports. “Today was about going out there and my coaching points to our coaches were, listen, their bodies are not ready to play yet. This is all about protecting the players while still getting ready to play.”

Sirianni added he has “zero” concerns when it comes to Carter’s conditioning level.

Eagles not concerned about Jalen Carter’s conditioning level

“I told them straight up, things that I will — we obviously went over our rules, right, our team rules. And one of those team rules is be on time… Another one of those rules is be the weight you’re supposed to be… Those are non-negotiable for me, and they know that and we’ll just keep that standard as we go,” Sirianni said. “But yeah, I sense that he wants to be the best pro he can be, and not every place — again, I don’t know exactly.

“I have no idea what each program says the person’s supposed to weigh, right, or sometimes, programs, even within the NFL don’t track that or they track it, but they don’t say, you have to weigh this amount; we do. So that’s just new to here. We will get him to what he’s supposed to play at… I have no doubt in my mind he’ll do whatever he needs to do to be the player he needs to be.”

Eagles take chance on Jalen Carter

Carter, 22, struggled at Georgia’s pro day, weighing in nine pounds heavier than he did at the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks prior. Carter didn’t finish the position drills as he began to cramp up and breathe heavily.

The Eagles didn’t let the poor showing deter them from taking Carter, who at one point, scouts viewed as the possible No. 1 overall pick. In the end, Philadelphia got the 2022 unanimous All-American with the ninth overall pick.

“They’re coming into the league at a very young age,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. “They’re not finished products. I think all of us when we were 21 and 22 hopefully have grown a lot from that time, and you just really want to get to know the person and what’s in their heart. I think when we got to know Jalen, we just felt like here’s a kid that he does love football. Obviously, he’s a winner. He won in high school. He won in college.

“We feel like we have really good people in this building… Have really good support staff. We have really good players who are good people… Have really good coaches. We felt like it was a good fit for us.”