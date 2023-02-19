Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Claps Back at Reporter Over Play Call Question

It’s easy to play the what-if game after a dramatic Super Bowl. But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wanted no part of the second-guessing football melodrama.

More than 113 million people around the world saw the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl with a last-second field goal from Harrison Butker. And if you viewed the game between the commercials, you know Philadelphia had it all under control in the first half. Then it all fell apart in the second half.

But if you could ask Nick Sirianni about any play in the game, what would it be? One reporter asked about a punt. Specifically, why did Sirianni, who came into the Super Bowl with a rep as a new-school gambler who loved analytics, decide to punt rather than try to convert?

Here’s the set up. The Chiefs had just taken the lead at 28-27 with a Patrick Mahomes pass to Kadarius Toney with 12 minutes, 4 seconds to play in the game. The Eagles couldn’t match the score. In fact, they couldn’t even muster a single first down. And there was Sirianni giving the OK to a punt on a third-and-three from the Philadelphia 32.

“I think you get 32 out of 32 head coaches punting right there every time,” Nick Sirriani told the reporter. “There are no regrets.”

Nick Sirianni Also Knew He Had a Rusty Punter

The Eagles were two-for-two on fourth-down conversions before this punt. In fact, Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was a lonely player in this Super Bowl. He also was rusty, given that an ankle injury had kept him out of the lineup since before Christmas.

He punted twice. His second one was devastating. Here’s why. Toney, the Chiefs returnman, fielded the ball at his own 30. He zigged and zagged through a host of Eagles for 65 yards before Siposs pushed him out of bounds at the Eagles 5.

Three plays later, Mahomes threw another touchdown pass, with the Chiefs taking a 35-27 lead. Now, the Eagles came back to tie the game at 35-35. But what if they’d gone for it on fourth down and converted?

It’s not a crazy idea, given how much Nick Sirianni loved to throw caution to the wind this past season. In the regular season, the Eagles went for it on fourth down 32 times. They made 22 first downs. They were fourth in the NFL on fourth-down attempts. Cleveland with 42, Arizona (41) and Detroit (37) were the only teams that gambled more on fourth down.

The Eagles conversion rate of 68.8 percent also was fourth best in the league. Nick Sirianni, with a dynamic offense, did so because he could. But given all that was at stake in the Super Bowl, Sirianni chose not to gamble.