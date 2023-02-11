Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Makes No Apologies Ahead of Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

Nick Sirianni has been one of the more animated head coaches this season with his celebrations on the Philadelphia Eagle sideline. After all, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the NFC Champions.

“I don’t apologize for having fun,” Sirianni said, via the Washington Post. “This is too hard not to have fun, and I do this because I love it. I chose this profession because I love it. It is a little bit blown out of proportion with all of those things. I loved playing football, and I love coaching it. I’m not going to hide my emotions at any point.”

Why not celebrate when things are going great? The Eagles finished second in the league this season in total offensive touchdowns with 59, trailing only their Super Bowl 57 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs (61). Their 389.1 total yards ranked third in the league to finish the season as well.

The offense is led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose breakout year has seen him throw for 3,701 yards on. a 66.5 completion percentage. He ended the year with a 22-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He added 760 more yards on the ground to go with 13 more touchdowns.

Hurts led Phili to a 16-win season throughout the regular and postseasons, giving them the NFL’s best record alongside their Super Bowl 57 counterparts. In a matchup between two of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, a shootout for the Lombardi Trophy would be something both fanbases can get behind.

The Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites (-125) as of Saturday afternoon, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 51 points.