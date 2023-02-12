Eagles’ Josh Sweat Reveals He Overcame Life-Threatening Health Scare

Josh Sweat’s appearance in Super Bowl LVII came dangerously close to not happening. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive end recently talked about a life-threatening health scare that occurred prior to last year’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a story from the New York Post, Sweat woke up one night and felt that something was off. He suffered from an artery rupture.

“I felt my abdomen heavy from all the blood spilling in there,” Sweat said, “but I didn’t know what was happening.”

After arriving at the hospital, doctors told Sweat what had happened. He then was rushed to the Penn trauma center for an emergency operation. Needless to say, the defensive end did not play against the Buccaneers.

Sweat’s mother, Carlette, said that the medical emergency was a mystery then and remains one now.

“They really didn’t know what had happened, how it occurred and never did find out,” Carlette said. She also said that, had Sweat not woken up when he did, the situation could’ve been fatal.

Josh Sweat Chasing First Super Bowl Ring

Josh Sweat has spent his entire five-year career in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a year late to the Super Bowl party, though, and will be playing for his first championship ring this weekend.

Sweat earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. This year, he piled up a double-digit sack total, getting to the quarterback 11 times to go along with 48 total tackles. He also forced a fumble and recorded an interception.

Philadelphia opened as a 1-5-point favorite for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Because of the success throughout the regular season, many believe the Eagles have enough on both sides of the bowl to get their second ring since 2017.