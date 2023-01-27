Eagles’ Miles Sanders Has Custom Cleats Made to Pay Tribute to Damar Hamlin Ahead of Game vs. 49ers

This weekend, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is rocking some custom cleats for his high school buddy Damar Hamlin. The two are Pittsburgh guys to the day they die. While they attended separate schools, the pair have been friends since their teenage days.

To put it simply, the connection they have is real. That’s why Miles Sanders is going to rock some custom cleats with Hamlin’s image on them. These will likely be his practice cleats and he will later switch to another pair for the game.

These might be the best Hamlin cleats yet.

Miles Sanders had custom Damar Hamlin cleats made 🙏



❤️3️⃣❤️



🎥: @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/CtnHODbuIc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 27, 2023

The Eagles are going to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game this Sunday. Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in the league the entire season. Sanders might have a little extra pep in his step warming up with his best friend on his feet.

Did Miles Sanders Predict This Eagles Success?

With the Niners and Eagles ready to face off for a ticket to the Super Bowl, it’s a good time to look back at some preseason comments. Miles Sanders, specifically, had some pretty positive words for his offensive unit last summer. Did he predict this turn from an average 9-8 team to a 14-3 bulldozer?

Last summer when asked about how he felt about the new offense, Sanders was excited. He made a bold prediction, especially given the unproven quarterback (at the time), Jalen Hurts. On the other side of the season, how well do you think this aged, Outsiders?

“Oh man, the vibes are great. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great. We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie,” he said.

Now here we are in 2023 and the Eagles are averaging 28.6 points per game, only trailing the Kansas City Chiefs in the category. In their last game, Philly made the Giants look awful and put up 38 points and 416 total yards with 268 on the ground alone. Miles Sanders himself had 90 yards on 17 carries.

Sometimes when you’re right, you’re right.