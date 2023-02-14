Eagles Owner Takes Not-So-Subtle Shot at NFL Officiating in Super Bowl

Once again, the officiating is the topic of conversation after the Super Bowl.

Late in Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback James Bradberry was called for a hold while defending Juju Smith-Schuster, which set up the eventual game-winning field goal with 10 seconds to play. The call generated plenty of conversation, particularly because of the timing — even though Bradberry admitted it was a hold.

It’s safe to say Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie won’t forget it anytime soon. He took a shot at the officiating after the game.

“I thought we deserved to have a chance to win the game in the final couple of minutes,” Lurie said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski.

At the time of the whistle, the game was tied 35-35. Harrison Butker lined up for the kick to deliver Kansas City its second Super Bowl victory in four years.

But that call in that moment will be a topic of conversation for some time. Head official Carl Cheffers defended it staunchly after the game when reporters asked him about the decision.

“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release on the outside,” Cheffers said, via The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones. “The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia Analyst Goes Off on Controversial James Bradberry Holding Penalty in Super Bowl

NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst and host Michael Barkann went off on the controversial James Bradberry penalty in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles’ defensive back was called for holding on a key third down late in the game. The penalty gave the Chiefs a first down, they ended up bleeding the clock and kicked a game-winning field goal.

The Eagles had one play with six seconds left but couldn’t muster up a miracle down 38-35. Barkann, on live television, went bonkers.

“And then they get to a third and eight on the 15 yard line and an incomplete pass and Carl Cheffer’s team with a bull (expletive) call,” Barkann said. “I mean, utter complete bull (expletive). It’s unbelievable. It’s inexcusable. You don’t make a call right then and there. You don’t let the game be decided by the officiating. And yes it’s true. The officials go both ways. And you’ve got to rise above it. I understand. This is the freaking Super Bowl! And that should never happen.”