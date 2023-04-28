Eagles refused to get too cute when Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith was still on the board

The Philadelphia Eagles might as well be called the Georgia Eagles. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman has not been shy about loading up with Georgia players on his defense the past two seasons. It makes perfect sense. After all, the Georgia defense was one of the greatest in college football history during the 2021 season. The Eagles already drafted Jalen Carter with their No. 9 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night. And when they had another Bulldog available at pick No. 30 overall, Roseman did not hesitate to select former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith.

Last season, he had a team-high 16 quarterback hurries before going down with an injury in the Florida game. Smith had a dominant performance against the Michigan Wolverines in his team’s 2021 Capital One Orange Bowl victory over Michigan. He led the Bulldogs in tackles in that game (8) and also had a career-high seven quarterback pressures vs. the Wolverines.

Nolan Smith was a special prospect

Coming out of high school, Smith was one of the most highly regarded prospects in the nation for the 2019 cycle. He was rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country. Smith was also rated as a five-star recruit, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He played his final two years of high school football for famed IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida). Smith racked up 24.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during his two seasons there.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to load up on Georgia Bulldogs

The Eagles now have four defenders from Georgia’s historically good 2021 defense. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and linebacker Nolan Smith. Philadelphia had the second ranked defense in the NFL last season. That defensive unit just became a little more terrifying.

Carter was at one point, projected to be the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s draft. But his stock slipped due to character concerns. He was 9 pounds heavier at his pro day and opted out of several drills, due to fatigue. ESPN’s Todd McShay also detailed some character concerns he had heard about in the past few months.

Carter was also involved in the tragic car crash that killed his former teammate Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy. But going to the Philadelphia Eagles should help him, with a number of his old teammates there. That should only increase his chances for success in the National Football League.