Eagles Secretly Sign Coach of Chiefs Rival to Help Prepare for Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are pulling out all the stops to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the tricks they’re deploring is the help of former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio. With a wealth of experience facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC West, Nick Sirianni’s staff is consulting Fangio ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“As the Eagles prepared for Super Bowl LVII, they had a little help from one of the NFL’s top Xs and Os experts,” wrote NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Sources say Vic Fangio, the soon-to-be Dolphins defensive coordinator, quietly signed a two-week contract with Philadelphia to assist its coaching staff as it prepares to face the Chiefs today.

“When his contract expires after the game, Fangio will officially join the Miami coaching staff.”

While Fangio is a defensive savant, that’s not the side of the ball he’s helping on. According to Rapoport, the former Broncos leader is assisting Philadelphia’s offensive staff in their preparation.

“As for the weeks leading up to today’s game, sources say Fangio assisted the offense, not the defense,” added Rapoport. “He’s been involved with self-scouting and projects, helping Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s unit as it gears up for Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense.”

As Rapoport mentioned, Fangio will take over the Miami Dolphins’ defense after tonight’s game. However, he’s hoping to earn a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia prior.

While Vic Fangio didn’t have much success against the Chiefs — he went 0-6 against Andy Reid’s squad as the coach of the Broncos — he got a nice look at their operation. Perhaps it’ll help the Eagles find an edge on Sunday.

Relief has arrived, NFL fans! If you’re looking to get into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, ticket prices are plummeting. Now, you’re able to snag your seat for the low, low price of $3,800.

Saturday afternoon, just a day before kickoff, TickPick provided an update on the ticket situation. The cost for the lowest-priced ticket is officially under $4,000, coming in at $3,837. Talk about affordability!

That ticket would get a fan into the 400 level section for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Tempting, isn’t it?

Current get-in: $3,837 pic.twitter.com/sYkgKEQcGy — TickPick (@TickPick) February 11, 2023

While a ticket priced over $3,800 is out of the price range for most of us, there actually has been a significant decline in the cost. Two weeks ago, the cheapest ticket rang up at $5,740.

That’s a near-$2,000 drop-off in cost for the cheapest seats. Even though it’s still not in the budget of most of us, that’s a major decrease.

I don’t know about you, but the $3,800 seats are still a little rich for my blood. The best option is still sitting at home and watching the game on FOX … for free.

