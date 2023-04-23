Eagles Star AJ Brown Responds To Derrick Henry Trade Rumor

A rumor shredded social media Saturday, suggesting that Derrick Henry was headed to the Eagles. And at least one Philadelphia star said make that deal.

Yes, AJ Brown, a one-time teammate of King Henry, definitely wants to bring the All-Pro running back to Philly.

“Nobody has #22. Make it happen if it’s possible,” Brown tweeted as he punctuated his comment with a flex emoji.

So how did all this Derrick Henry chatter start in the first place? Well, blame a former NFL player who now stars on day-time TV. Akbar Gbajabiamila, a co-host of The Talk and a one-time analyst for the NFL Network, broke football Twitter early Saturday morning.

He tweeted: “BREAKING: Move out the way, Derrick Henry is headed to the Eagles.

So could this rumor be true? Two months ago, an ESPN reporter suggested that the Titans should trade Derrick Henry. The reasoning was that new GM Ran Carthon is in rebuilding mode. He could deal away the running back while he still had top value. Then Buffalo star Von Miller, who wants to be a GM after he retires, amplified the talk when he posted a photo of the two of them working out. The Bills need a running back, why not King Henry?

But in the week’s since this initial rumor started, nothing has happened. It’s like the story didn’t have life anymore until Saturday morning, when Gbajabiamila gave it new legs.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com doused some water on the suggestion of Henry to the Eagles. He pointed out that no team wanted to take on Henry’s $10.5 million salary this season. The running back also is in the final year of his current contract.

Tennessee and Philadelphia were trade partners last year. In a draft-day stunner, the Titans sent Brown to the Eagles for the 18th and 101st selections.

Although the Eagles got to the Super Bowl this past season, Philadelphia owns a prime spot in the first round. The Eagles select 10th, thanks to a trade with New Orleans last year. Plus, Philly also selects at No. 30. There is some thought that the Eagles will use one of those picks on a running back, possibly Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson. He’s no Derrick Henry, but Robinson is the best back in the draft and he has far fresher legs than the Titan.

Henry rushed for 1,538 yards this past season. The total was his third highest rushing season of his career. His career high came in 2020 when he gained 2,027 yards. The Eagles just made quarterback Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in the NFL. Putting a quality running back alongside him will make their investment an even better deal.