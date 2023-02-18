Eagles’ Star is Perplexed Over Super Bowl Fine from the NFL

The Super Bowl might’ve ended last Sunday, but the NFL decided to levy a fine on Eagles‘ safety CJ Gardner-Johnson on Thursday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news.

The NFL slapped Gardner-Johnson with a $14,111 fine for lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet, according to the report. The play occurred in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

Gardner-Johnson couldn’t believe the news when he heard it. According to the safety’s agent, Kevin Conner, the fine will be appealed.

No flag was thrown. CGJ’s agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the fine and said he’ll appeal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

Gardner-Johnson fired off a tweet after learning the news this week. “Tell me why I got fined from the hit in (the) Super Bowl,” he wrote on Twitter.

No flag was thrown on the play in question.

Talk about insult to injury. The Eagles lost a heartbreaking 38-35 decision to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Now, the league deducted a chunk of change from his paycheck.

Gardner-Johnson ended Sunday’s game with four total tackles, including a pair of solo stops.

NFL Looking at Banning Successful Eagles Play

Apparently, Philadelphia did a lot of things the NFL didn’t like during Super Bowl LVII. Clearly, the league didn’t like CJ Gardner-Johnson’s hit in the fourth quarter. It also didn’t care too much for the team’s quarterback sneak.

The league will likely look into the “Tush Push” play that worked so well for the Eagles during the 2022 season. FOX Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino expects there to be some consideration in changing the rules.

“I think the league is going to look at this,” Blandino said, per USA Today. “And I’d be shocked if they don’t make a change.”

Philadelphia lines up in a formation similar to the victory formation to run the play. Hurts then pushes forward while two running backs provide some help. Some compare it to a “rugby scrum.”

Throughout the season, Hurts converted 36-of-40 quarterback sneaks. So, if the NFL does make a change, the Eagles need to find a new plan.