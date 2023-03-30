Eagles WR AJ Brown Has Hilarious Reaction to NFL Draft Prospect Will Levis Looking Jacked

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is simply looking out for potential first-round quarterback Will Levis.

The former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback shared what many consider to be a thirst trap to social media ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis was trying to show off the physique he’s been working on throughout the process, and Brown decided to have some fun at his expense.

Check out the tweet below, where Brown hilariously relays that Levis may be getting a message from the NFL’s PED testers in the near future.

“Will, this is … with Drug-Free Sport. You’ve been randomly selected for a PED test tomorrow, March, 29 at 8:00 am. Please report to the testing room with an ID ready to provide an adequate specimen. The testing window will close at 11:30 am. Please like this text or reply back,” Brown wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

That’s the exact message the NFL sends when players have to randomly take a drug test. We believe Levis better learn it if he’s going to keep sharing photos like the ones above.

More on Will Levis, 2023 NFL Draft

Opinions on Will Levis vary depending on which analyst you talk to. Some have him going No. 1 overall, while others have him going mid-to-late first, or even out of the first round entirely.

Mel Kiper Jr. has been the biggest advocate for Levis throughout the pre-draft process. Kiper got into a heated debate with fellow ESPN analyst Todd McShay over the quarterback. Kiper is a believer that Levis’ poor senior season at Kentucky is due to two major factors. A lack of dynamic playmakers around him, and a slew of injuries he battled through the entire season.

To McShay, those are just excuses. Levis was sacked 36 times in 2022, which ranked Kentucky No. 128 out of 131. He was sacked 11.80% of the times he dropped back in the pocket last season. None of the other teams with potential first-round QBs rank worse than 41st.

“He doesn’t feel the backside pressure, holds on to the ball too long and fumbles,” McShay said of Levis. “It’s not just a fumbling thing. The interceptions. 23 interceptions (over the past two seasons).

“More than any Power 5 quarterback outside of these other two — Sam Hartman and Aidan O’Connell. They both had 300-plus more attempts. So the percentage of interceptions to attempts is alarming.”

It’ll be fascinating to see where Will Levis ends up this April, but some NFL team will be very happy to have him.

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.