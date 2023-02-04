Early Favorites To Win 2024 Super Bowl Have Already Been Revealed

We don’t even know who the winner of Super Bowl LVII will be, but already, Vegas has released the odds for the winner of Super Bowl LVIII. There’s nothing quite like looking ahead, right?

BetMGM recently revealed the odds for every team in the NFL to hoist the Lombardi Trophy following the 2023 regular season. The favorites should come as no surprise.

Here’s a look at the five teams with the best odds to claim a ring in Super Bowl LVIII:

Kansas City Chiefs (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+650)

San Francisco 49ers (+700)

Philadelphia Eagles (+800)

Cincinnati Bengals (+900)

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles opened as 1.5-point favorites in the game.

On the opposite side, BetMGM also provided the odds for the teams with the worst odds to win a world championship next season. Those squads are:

Indianapolis Colts (+8000)

Chicago Bears (+8000)

Washington Commanders (+8000)

Arizona Cardinals (+10000)

Houston Texans (+10000)

Who would you put your money on for Super Bowl LVIII?

Sports Gambler Places $1 Million Bet on Super Bowl LVII

Speaking of wagers, one sports gambler is putting some big-time cash on Super Bowl LVII. An unidentified bettor put $1 million on the Eagles to take down the Chiefs.

According to ESPN, the wager was the first $1 million bet for Super Bowl LVII. If Philadelphia defeats Kansas City, the bettor will rake in a cool $800,000.

Immediately after the matchup was set, the Eagles opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC Championship. Kansas City took down Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, Feb. 12. The Eagles and Chiefs go head-to-head at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.