Ed Reed Calls Out Shannon Sharpe for Commentary on Reed, Bethune-Cookman Situation

Ed Reed called out Shannon Sharpe over his commentary on the head coaching situation at Bethune-Cookman.

In December, it was reported that Reed would be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. However, he was not formally announced. Later, while on campus, Reed went on an NSFW rant about trash on campus that was posted to Instagram Live. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Reed would no longer be the BCU head coach. After that, there were student protests regarding conditions on campus.

Since then, there has been a lot of criticism over how the situation was handled. That includes criticism coming from Shannon Sharpe, who criticized Reed for not knowing the financial constraints of Bethune-Cookman before he took the job. Sharpe also wishes that Reed wasn’t as public with his complaints about BCU as he had been.

Ed Reed didn’t appreciate Sharpe’s commentary. He posted a video saying, “Put the Hennessy down and come holla at me. Cause you got your story wrong.”

"Put the Hennessy down and come holla at me. Cause you got your story wrong" 😳

Ed Reed also referenced Shannon Sharpe getting into a shouting match at a Memphis Grizzlies game.

After that, Reed posted screenshots of the DMs that Sharpe sent him. In them, Sharpe reached out, apologizing if Reed took offense and saying Reed will be a great coach. Reed, in turn, didn’t appear to believe him, saying, “You said a lot wrong about me playa.”

This prompted Sharpe to tell Reed it was an opinion and he was done with this.

Deion Sanders Gave Support for Ed Reed

After the news broke that Ed Reed wouldn’t be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman, Deion Sanders reached out to show his support.

“We talked about this, we know the structure, we know the order, we knew how it was going to play out. And you’ve been there fighting. I know what you’re feeling, I know what you’re going through. You’ve got to understand, Ed, that God has a plan for you. And I know everything that’s going on inside of you, I know you like a book. And I know how you feel about those kids, I know you do not want to leave those kids,” Sanders told Reed.

“I’m praying for you right now, man. It’s going to be the toughest thing you’ve ever had to do in your life. Sometimes, Ed, you’ve got to walk away my brother. I know it’s tough. I know you don’t want to hear it, but sometimes in life, we have to walk away.”