Eli Apple Is Still Going on Twitter, Fires Back at Shaq Lawson: ‘Enjoy Mexico’

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has engaged in a back and forth with multiple players on Twitter over the past couple days.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs and Shaq Lawson are among those to have taken exception to Apple’s tweets. Apple initially focused his trolling on Diggs’ sideline outburst Sunday, in which he grew frustrated and engaged in a verbal spat with quarterback Josh Allen. Lawson, however, felt Apple crossed a line in his tweeting.

Lawson accused Apple of disrespecting his teammate in Damar Hamlin, who is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Apple tweeted “Cancun on 3” with two hands making a heart shape, the same hand signal Hamlin, who wears No. 3, has often used on the field.

“You played a good game @EliApple but disrespect my boy @HamlinIsland situation that s— get you beat up frfr,” Lawson tweeted Tuesday. “Keep it on the field.”

Apple didn’t appreciate Lawson’s tweet. As he relayed to Diggs after Buffalo’s early playoff exit, he told Lawson to “enjoy Mexico.”

“A shame you couldn’t keep that same energy on the field maybe the outcome would’ve been different. Enjoy Mexico wit the homies,” Apple tweeted.

Eli Apple Responds to Damar Hamlin Accusations

Apple received criticism from NFL fans for the tweet where he appeared to throw shade towards Hamlin.

“It’s absolutely wild to me that the league/general public went from praising and supporting Damar Hamlin to clowning him and making up conspiracy theories,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “A lot of trash human beings out there including this guy.”

Apple, meanwhile, later denied that his original tweet had anything to do with Hamlin.

“All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident,” Apple tweeted Tuesday. “Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers.”