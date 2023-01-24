Eli Apple Trolls Stefon Diggs in the Most Incredibly Tone Deaf Fashion Following Bengals Win vs. Bills

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was active in trolling Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on Twitter Monday following his team’s 27-10 victory in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Apple went at Diggs for reportedly storming out of the Bills’ locker room immediately after the game. Though Diggs returned for head coach Sean McDermott’s postgame speech, those details did not matter to Apple. He continued to mock Diggs for Buffalo’s playoff exit.

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

“Cancun on 3,” Apple wrote.

While Apple meant to suggest it was vacation time for Diggs, others within the NFL community took it a different way. Apple finished his tweet with a “3” followed by a heart emoji, the same hand signal Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who wears No. 3, has often used on the field.

“A BS tweet from a guy who’s well known for them,” Thad Brown of WROC-TV tweeted. “You wanna dunk on the guy you beat, dunk on him. Damar Hamlin isn’t a trolling device.”

Hamlin is still recovering from suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. He attended the game at Highmark Stadium, joining his teammates in the locker room prior to kickoff.

“It’s absolutely wild to me that the league/general public went from praising and supporting Damar Hamlin to clowning him and making up conspiracy theories,” another fan wrote. “A lot of trash human beings out there including this guy.”

Stefon Diggs Doubles Down on Sideline Outburst, Locker Room Incident

Diggs took to Twitter Monday to explain his actions both during and after the game. Diggs stormed out of the locker room with all of his belongings before some of the Bills’ coaching staff had made it back down the tunnel, per The Athletic. Duke Johnson, a member of Buffalo’s practice squad, stopped Diggs before he left the stadium and escorted him back to the locker room.

“Want me to be okay with losing? Nah,” Diggs tweeted. “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah. It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

Prior to that, Diggs engaged in a verbal spat with quarterback Josh Allen. He had grown visibly frustrated on the sideline after multiple misconnections with Allen. Diggs finished the game with just four receptions on 10 targets for 35 yards — two of his catches coming in the fourth quarter.

“He wants the ball,” Allen said after the game. “And whatever it was that we couldn’t get him the ball tonight, we’re going to have to learn from.”