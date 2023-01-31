Eli Apple’s Mom Deletes Her Twitter Account After Bengals AFC Championship Loss

After his last two seasons, Bengals CB Eli Apple brings out a certain response from people. Whether it’s his trash talk or how often you think he gets cooked in the secondary, Apple is unashamedly himself and has run with it over Cincinnati’s pair of postseason runs.

Well, in preparation for the backlash and trolling of her son and, to some degree, her after Cincinnati’s loss in the AFC Championship Game, Mrs. Apple elected that it was time to spend some time away from social media.

Eli Apple’s mother has deleted her Twitter. Tough day. pic.twitter.com/QkiMJ16bWP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2023

Apple had already set some people off after a Twitter rant following Cincy’s win over Buffalo in the AFC Divisional that included some pretty tone-deaf content. On top of that, he played one of his better games of the postseason against the Chiefs but also gave them a chance to win in a key moment with an ill-advised holding call on Marques Valdes Scantling.

Again, Apple is the kind of player everyone has an opinion on because of who he is on and off the field. That’s why, in order to avoid the upcoming commentary, his mother made a choice that all of us should probably make more often and log off, whether for just a little while or permanently.

US Congressman Calls Out Eli Apple, Bengals, Cincinnati Mayor on Capitol Hill Following Chiefs Win

Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri wasn’t going to let the Bengals and Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval get away with their trash talking ahead of the AFC Championship against the Chiefs.

After Kansas City defeated Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, Alford appeared on the House floor on Capitol Hill on Monday to rub it in. He opened his speech with a shout out to the Chiefs, as well as taking a shot at the Bengals.

“Today I rise to honor my Kansas City Chiefs for their AFC Championship and their berth in Super Bowl LVII,” Alford said. “Like many Missourians, I could not be prouder of the effort put forth on the field last night. Despite having an injured Patrick Mahomes, injuries to several key players, incredible amounts of outside noise and the referees against them the entire game, the Chiefs made short work of the Bungles — I mean Bengals — and sent them off to the offseason.”