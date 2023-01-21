LOOK: Eli Manning Posts Double Birds Welcome to Philly Ahead of Giants vs. Eagles￼

Eli Manning is being welcomed properly by Philadelphia faithful ahead of returning to the City of Brotherly Love.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP is in town to watch his beloved New York Giants face the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday. It’s also the first time he’s in town since his double-bird story that made waves on social media.

Of course, Philadelphians had something up their sleeve. Check out the billboard Manning saw as he made his way back down I-95, featuring the city’s own double-bird salute.

This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me. pic.twitter.com/5rlsZRPPL6 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 21, 2023

Hilarious. A fantastic way to welcome back Manning after his blunder that made ESPN bosses run hot.

Moreover, Manning announced that he’d be heading to Philadelphia this weekend to support New York during Monday’s ManningCast, which set the wheels in motion.

“I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly, but I think I have to break my promise [for Giants-Eagles]. I think I have to go there,” Manning said.

Eli added, “I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

Well, there’s one. And there will certainly be a lot more to come. We can’t wait to see the final tally.

Just as it was for Eli Manning, Philadelphia has been a house of horrors for the New York Giants in recent seasons.

The franchise has been dominated by the division rival over recent seasons. However, a Week 18 battle has brought hope to Giants fans everywhere. With the Eagles rocking with their starters and New York using a team of backups, the Giants gave Philadelphia all they could handle.

All this sets up for a fascinating matchup on Saturday. There’s always some bad blood between the heated rivals, but an NFC Divisional Playoff showdown? That’s special.

Eli Manning is going to hope that his presence brings some momentum that New York didn’t have during the regular season. Time will tell if his clutch playoff gene rubs off from the stands.

On3 and Outsider’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.