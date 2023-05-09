Eli Manning isn’t sure how he was selected for 2023 NBA Finals ad campaign

The Manning brothers certainly aren’t strangers to television cameras. After both Peyton and Eli enjoyed incredibly successful careers in the NFL, they’ve gone on to do numerous advertisements, made appearances on Saturday Night Live and co-host ESPN‘s ManningCast coverage of Monday Night Football. But their latest venture in an NBA Finals advertisement seems a tad unique.

And, in fact, Eli isn’t even sure how he and Peyton landed spot in the minute-long commercial. The two-time Super Bowl champion opened up about it.

“We played basketball in high school. I think we chose football because we were both definitely better at it, and we didn’t pursue a basketball path further than high school because we were both really bad at it,” Eli said, per the New York Post.

Eli and Peyton aren’t the only non-NBA individuals to be included in the advertisement for the 2023 Finals. It also includes professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel and others.

The Mannings have proven to be so versatile and likable that it’s hard not to include them in these type of ads. But it’s also funny to hear Eli suggest that they had no idea how they became part of the commercial.

The NBA playoffs are currently in the semifinal rounds. The 2023 NBA Finals begin on Thursday, June 1.

Eli Manning names dream guests for next year’s ‘ManningCast’

Since ESPN started broadcasting the ManningCast, an alternative broadcast to traditional Monday Night Football, fans have fallen in love with it. Peyton and Eli provide tremendous insight, give fans a few laughs and interview entertaining guests throughout the course of the NFL season.

If Eli can make it work, there are a few specific guests he’d like to book for the upcoming season.

“I think now, I’m a big ‘Seinfeld’ fan, so I think a Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David … something in that realm would be pretty cool,” Eli told the TMZ Sports TV show at his Easter event with The Children’s Place.

The younger Manning brother also talked about the unique experiences because of hosting the ManningCast.

“I’d never imagine when I retired from playing football I’d ever interview Barack Obama for a segment while watching a football game at the same time,” Eli said. “That kind of blew my mind. I thought I’d just say something outrageous, it would never happen. I could just keep saying the answer for years to come. Obviously, I can’t do that now.”