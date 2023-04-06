Eli Manning Says Peyton Leaves Him 45-minute Voice Memos of Notes Ahead of Each ManningCast

The ManningCast has now aired for two years as an alternate broadcast to Monday Night Football in 10 games each year. Of course, it features the two Hall of Fame quarterback brothers, Eli and Peyton Manning, bantering and breaking down the action while mixing in various celebrity guests.

While for the most part, the show is more for laughs than very serious game analysis, the two former greats still have a wise word or two to comment on the actual action every once in a while. According to Eli Manning, they even watch tape! Peyton will scout out one team and Eli scouts the other — and then they trade notes. However, Eli says his brother’s notes are always a bit longer than his, he explained on the Pat McAfee show recently.

Eli says Peyton leaves some lengthy voicemails

“I always tell Peyton ‘Hey, I’ll watch these games. You watch those and we can trade notes.’ I’ll leave Peyton like an eight-minute voice memo out of the notes, what I saw, ‘Hey if you want to watch it, here are four or five plays that are interesting.’ Peyton leaves me a 45-minute voice memo with the breakdown of the plays.”

Pretty typical for what you’d expect from the two. Eli Manning is the more tight-lipped, type B kinda person. You know, only speaks when he says something to say. Meanwhile, Peyton has always been the more cartoonish and talkative brother, and apparently likes to prattle on to Eli over voicemail.

After that little jab from one bro to the other, McAfee asked Eli if their broadcast will be back for this season like it was last season. Per Eli: you can bet it will.

“We’ve stayed pretty true to what the original plan was. We wanted to make it feel like what it’s like to sit on the couch with Peyton and I and watch a football game. That’s still the idea. We’re gonna talk some Xs and Os, we’re gonna make fun of each other, and every now and then, Pat McAfee pops in in the living room and we start talking with him or we’re talking with Snoop Dogg.”

For more leisurely and less locked-in football viewers, the ManningCast is a hoot. Two legendary guys under center bickering like the brothers they are while interviewing famous folks and occasionally offering an insightful football note. What’s not to love? Tune in next fall for more of these two goons.