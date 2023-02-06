Eli Manning Takes Victory Lap on Peyton Manning

The sibling rivalry between Peyton and Eli Manning is well-documented, and it was Eli who got the better of his brother Sunday. With the pair serving as coaches for the NFL’s Pro Bowl, Eli led the NFC to a 35-33 victory against Peyton and the AFC.

Then came the moment we all knew was coming. Eli Manning certainly wasn’t going to let an opportunity to gloat about the win pass him by, talking trash after the win in a video posted to the NFL’s Twitter account.

“It’s official,” he said. “You can’t doubt it. I’m the greatest coach of the Mannings. I’m so much better at coaching than Peyton. It’s unbelievable. The NFC won. Guys bought in. They played awesome. It was too many good players to name an MVP. The whole NFC gets MVP this year.”

"I am the greatest coach of the Mannings." 😂@elimanning has the bragging rights this year. #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/xQXzXGIixB — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

Fortunately for Peyton Manning, he can still say he has the upper hand against Eli in games the two played as quarterbacks in the NFL. The brothers met three times with Peyton’s team coming out on top every time. They are tied when it comes to Super Bowls won as each has two.

With both brothers now retired from playing, they have still remained heavily involved in the NFL. The two have captivated audiences on ESPN with their Manningcast, which serves as an alternate broadcast to Monday Night Football. Their appearance as coaches this season coincided with a transition to a new format.

It remains to be seen who will serves as coaches in the Pro Bowl next season. But if the game again features the two brothers, there’s no doubt that Peyton will come ready for revenge.

NFC Edges Out AFC 35-33 in Pro Bowl Games

This year’s version of the Pro Bowl looked much different than it has in the past. Instead of the typical exhibition game, players took part in a series of skills competitions including dodgeball, longest golf drive and best catch.

The Pro Bowl also featured three flag football games as part of the competition. In the first game of the day, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith led the NFC to victory after throwing five touchdowns. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins followed that up by throwing for 150 yards and three scores in the decisive third contest.

The games also provided several fun moments. Eli Manning wasn’t the only one to earn bragging rights over his brother on the day, as Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recorded an interception against his big brother, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

Every member of the NFC squad took home $84,000, while each AFC team member received $42,000 for taking part in the festivities.