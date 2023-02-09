Elon Musk Sends Super Bowl Directive to Twitter Employees

The Super Bowl is just around the corner as we are days away. Elon Musk wants his Twitter employees to have the website ready for the big game. However, that might be easier said than done. If you don’t frequent the website all that much, Twitter had some issues on Wednesday.

Out of nowhere, users lost the ability to tweet, retweet, send direct messages, and other features. With the always exciting and dramatic NBA trade deadline up in the air, users were dying to get some consistency from the website.

Instead, Twitter users found they could tweet by scheduling their tweets a minute or two ahead of time. Perhaps social media is harder than rocket science after all. Elon Musk wants his whole team to work on making the site work how it should.

The Twitter CEO sent a message to his employees

“Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up,” Musk said, via Awful Announcing.

Right or wrong, this is kind of the moment many people were waiting for when Musk bought Twitter. There have been massive layoffs at the company and a lot of changes. There are two timelines now, the search function works differently, and there have been issues like last night off and on.

Can Elon Musk get Twiter working for the Super Bowl?

The beauty of Twitter is getting up-to-date information on events and news in real-time. You can follow along as someone live tweets an event. Watch what your favorite celebrity or online personality is up to. It’s the online “public square” as it were.

As Elon Musk and his employees prepare for a massive day of traffic leading up to the Super Bowl, who knows what we will see from the CEO? He has introduced policy and taken it away. Implemented new features, essentially using the website as a beta tester for new ideas.

Here’s the good news, if Twitter doesn’t work how are we all going to fight and argue over the simplest things? Maybe this is the billionaire’s genius plan all along – get everyone away from the internet for a little bit.