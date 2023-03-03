Emmitt Smith Admits He Worries About CTE

Hall of Fame running back and Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith isn’t ignoring the serious nature of CTE. In a recent interview, the former NFL star acknowledged that he worries about the disease.

Smith recently spoke at a YMCA fundraising event in Boca Raton, Florida. That’s where the former running back revealed that he does have some concerns about CTE.

Smith said he’s never met a football player that hasn’t suffered a concussion. He admitted that he knows of two he sustained in his career, though there could’ve been more. But he also talked about the serious nature of Tua Tagovailoa’s multiple concussions during the 2022 season.

“I never had multiple concussions in one year like that,” he said, per the Palm Beach Post. “Never had a situation occur where I staggered off the field like that. When you see all the CTE stuff that’s come out, I‘d be naïve to think if I keep living, I’ll have a normal life going forward.

“That’s why I respect the Jim Browns of the world, Tony Dorsetts and the guys that came before me. They’re a good reflection where I’m headed as I age. To escape the game completely free, I’d be a little naïve. So far, I’m good.”

Smith spent 15 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Cowboys for 13. He finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals. The running back piled up 18,355 rushing yards and 164 touchdowns. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler and a league MVP.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Addresses Increase in Concussions

The NFL saw a troubling figure when it comes to concussions in 2022. The league total for head injuries increased by 18% from last season.

This year, the NFL reported 149 total concussions. It was a 14% increase from the league’s three-year average from 2018-20. At the end of the season, commissioner Roger Goodell explained why he thinks the numbers increased.

“I think that’s a reason why concussions went up this year, because we had a broader definition. If you have more evaluations you’re going to have more concussions. Any time we can change the protocols to make it safer for our players, we’re going to do that,” Goodell said.

“You want to take the head out of the game. You’re always going to have contacts that are not intended, so that’s why we have protections, but ultimately you want to have rules that are avoiding the techniques that lead to these kinds of injuries.”