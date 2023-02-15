Emmitt Smith Announces Passing of his Father with Heartfelt Tribute

Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith paid tribute to his father this week as he also announced the sad news that his dad had passed away.

Smith looked like a younger version of his dad, they shared a name and probably the same sweet moves on the football field.

The NFL Hall of Famer was Emmitt Smith III. His dad was a Jr who also went by the nickname “Puddin.” And the son mentioned both of his parents this week as he shared the news about his father’s death.

“The man who inspired me to play the game of football has transitioned to be the lord,” Smith wrote. “I will miss your timely advice but will hold on to the things you and my first love taught me, my brothers and sisters. (heart) U Pop.”

Smith always refers to his mother, Mary, as his “first love.”

The man who inspired me to play the game of football has transitioned to be the lord. I will miss your timely advice but will hold on to the things you and my first love 😍 taught me, my brothers and sisters. ❤️U Pop pic.twitter.com/Cn93nBjkTM — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) February 15, 2023

Emmitt Smith Said He Always Heard Talk About How Good His Dad Was as Running Back

Emmitt Smith used to hear all sorts of stories about his father and how well he played football. His father turned down a college scholarship to play football. Instead, he remained home in Pensacola, Fla., to take care of his ailing mother. Smith Jr did continue to play football. He was a tailback in a semi-pro league. His son would play a high school game on a Friday, then go watch his dad on a Saturday. The dad paid the bills by driving a bus.

Smith recalled in a 2017 interview: “My father tells me, he says son ‘you’re doing the things I wanted to do’, he said ‘you’re living my dream’.”

Emmitt Smith said he started hearing stories about his dad’s glory days on the gridiron. And the son said he’d ask ” ‘Yeah, but where’s the tape?'”

“Everybody says, ‘Yeah, yeah, I hear you.’ Y’all are just making that up,” Smith said. “But at the end of the day, too many people say the same thing. And there’s some consistency in that. Where there’s smoke there’s fire, and he obviously had some fire in his behind when he was running around playing.”

Family Friend Said ‘Puddin'” Could Have Been a Pro As Well

Horace Jones, a former NFL player who worked for Escambia, Fla. county schools. talked about Smith’s dad in an interview several years ago.

“With Emmitt (III), it’s all in the genes,” Jones told The Dallas Morning News in a 2010 interview. “With his quickness and elusiveness, Puddin’ could have been just as proficient as Emmitt, I’ve always believed. I’ve always wondered what would have happened if things had been different.”

Smith’s mother died in 2016. And Smith’s dad stayed in the family home. The next year, Smith, aided by Secret Celebrity Renovations, the son helped fix up his dad’s home. You can check out the video below of a happy time between father and son.