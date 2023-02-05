Empire State Building Continues to Troll New York Fans Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The Empire State Building is back at it again after inciting anger in New York football fans this past week. According to a report from FOX, the iconic landmark plans to light up in the colors of the Super Bowl LVII winner on Feb. 12.

Many Giants fans were enraged after the Empire State Building lit up green on Sunday to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl berth. The building even sent out a tweet using the NFC East rival’s slogan, “Fly Eagles Fly.”

The building also celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl berth by lighting up red. However, that did not receive nearly as much attention as when it did so for the Eagles.

Now New York fans must prepare for the possibility that the Philadelphia colors will invade their skyline once again.

“The Empire State Building will continue its annual practice of being a virtual scoreboard for the Super Bowl, and will then light for the winning team,” a spokesperson told the New York Post.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Glendale, Arizona.

New York Mayor Apologizes for Empire State Building’s Eagles Support

New York Mayor Eric Adams later issued an apology following the backlash that came from lighting up in support of the Eagles. Adams told CNN the building should have been illuminated with Giants colors after they lost 38-7 to Philadelphia in the Divisional Round.

The way the Eagles game got away from us with the Giants, we should have lit up in real symbolism the colors of the giant,” Adams said. “That blue should have been there. Unfortunately, someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building, but we want to see good sportsmanship. The Giants will be back next year and the Jets will be back. We’ll be excited when they rebuild their teams.”

Prior to the loss, New York won a Wild Card playoff game against Minnesota, its first postseason win in 11 years. The Giants finished the regular season 9-7 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Even after the mayor’s apology, the Empire State Building continued to troll Giants fans. The building’s social media account tweeted a video making light of the situation Monday. The video showed several headlines about the incident and its caption read, “We’ll see you at the Big Game.”