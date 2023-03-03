Erin Andrews Reacts to New York Giants’ Brian Daboll Comments on Hiring Women NFL Coaches

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll made the best kind of waves with his comments at the NFL’s women’s forum ahead of the 2023 Combine. And his answer has drawn the praise of NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Asked about hiring women to the Giants staff, Daboll was blunt: They were the best candidates. Andrews, quote-tweeting the remarks, was brief in her praise.

“He’s the best,” Andrews said.

Daboll’s full quote was insightful into the way he views diversifying his staff, too. For him, it’s as much tapping into unrealized talent pools as it is a moral statement.

“I didn’t hire the women because I have daughters, I didn’t hire them because I have strong people (who are women) in my life. I hired them because they were good,” Daboll said. “There’s such a great talent pool that’s untapped.”

Former NFL Tackles Leader Retired Early to Sell Pokémon Cards, His Business is Booming

Not many professional athletes would swap a career in the NFL to sell trading cards. Blake Martinez, however, did exactly that following his retirement from the league in November 2022. It seems to be working out, too.

Martinez, who spent seven years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, has made a business out of selling Pokémon cards. He’s already raking in quite a bit of money from the new business.

Per CNBC Make It, Martinez committed to his business venture in November, and has pulled in a revenue of $5 million on Whatnot, a collectible selling platform. He reinvests a quarter of that money into his business, Blake’s Breaks, and the rest is paid to himself and 15 employees.

“I think there’s more to my success (than my name),” Martinez told CNBC Make It. “I used to be like the quarterback of the defense, I was calling plays. When I started this business, it felt like running a team again.”

The Packers selected Martinez in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In 2017, he was the NFL’s co-leader in tackles, racking up 144 total stops.

Martinez suffered a torn ACL in 2021 while playing for the Giants. New York cut him the following season and he eventually earned a spot with the Raiders. But in November, he decided to step away from the game and focus fully on his business.

Maybe it’s not the typical decision from an NFL star, but it’s worked out for Martinez thus far.