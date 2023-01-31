Erin Andrews Reveals Her Biggest On-Air Fear

FOX NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews revealed her biggest fear on-air and it’s a pretty common one among broadcasters.

Andrews, who heads the sideline on the No. 1 team with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, is deathly afraid of an F-bomb on-air. One can’t blame Andrews. It’s not necessarily a fireable offense but boy would it put someone in hot water.

Andrews talked about it, well sort of, on her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

. @ErinAndrews biggest fear while on TV 😰 Accidentally dropping an F-Bomb 🤬😆@CharissaT @calmdownpodcast pic.twitter.com/IoAZeFajG9 — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) January 29, 2023

“It’s a massive fear, massive fear,” Andrews said. “Oh god. Oh my god. No, my god. I am knocking on everything.”

Andrews’ co-host Charissa Thompson works in-studio at FOX during pregame. Thompson said she did not think about dropping an accidental F-bomb on-air.

But it certainly seemed like it was a massive fear for Andrews, who is in the middle of the action.

Andrews, 44, rose to stardom in her transition to FOX in 2012 after stints with ESPN’s College GameDay (2010) and Good Morning America (2010-12). She also co-hosted Dancing with the Stars from 2012-19.

Initially a host of Fox College Football’s studio show, she fully transitioned to the NFL over the next couple of years. In 2014, Andrews became the No. 1 sideline reporter at FOX when she joined Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

You don’t rise in the profession on luck alone. The talented Andrews also did not slip up with an F-bomb and we can only hope her biggest fear does not happen during Super Bowl LVII.

FOX has the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Andrews will be live in Glendale (Ari.), hopefully not performing her biggest fear.