Erin Andrews Reveals Her ‘Pinch Me’ Moment from Super Bowl LVII

For most sports broadcasters, covering a Super Bowl would be a dream come true. This year, FOX’s Erin Andrews got the experience the thrill of reporting on the NFL‘s biggest event of the season.

This year, Andrews was part of the broadcast team that included Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt in the booth. She talked about one of the coolest moments of her career on Instagram.

Andrews posted a series of photos from Super Bowl LVII. Her caption read, “Inside that (NFL on FOX) Super Bowl postgame interview. A freaking pinch me moment!”

Andrews referred to her postgame interviews, in which she spoke with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thriller.

Really, it doesn’t matter your title — player, coach, broadcaster, writer or fan — everyone wants to be part of a Super Bowl. It’s pretty cool that Andrews had the opportunity to enjoy that special moment.

Australian Fan Tells Amazing Super Bowl LVII Story

Erin Andrews wasn’t the only one with a memorable moment from Super Bowl LVII. An NFL fan from Australia has one heck of a story to share.

Eamonn Dixon, who was born in Melbourne but lives in San Francisco, received last-second tickets to Super Bowl LVII. He said he walked into State Farm Stadium while Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem.

That, alone, could make someone’s entire year. But Dixon securing tickets on the day of the big game only tells part of the story. And it’s not the best part.

Dixon caught the game-winning field goal, kicked by Kansas City’s Harrison Butker. He sat directly behind the goalpost when the ball fell into his lap.

“It was a pretty exciting game and everyone was asking for photos with me and giving me high-fives,” Dixon said. “Everyone was trying to get it off me but one of my friends who I was with, I shoved it in her bag and we sort of got ushered towards the exit and all of a sudden I was out in the car park. It was all just a bit of a blur.”

On the day of the Super Bowl, Dixon planned to watch the game on his television. Instead, he secured free tickets. Now, he owns an incredible piece of Super Bowl memorabilia.