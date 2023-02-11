Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.

Sideline reporter Erin Andrews is well aware of what awaits for Burkhardt and Olsen. Andrews is experienced, having been part of the coverage for three Super Bowls since arriving at FOX in 2012. Ahead of his Super Bowl debut, Burkhardt revealed what Andrews told him the biggest challenge of the broadcast will be.

“The biggest challenge is not having done this before,” Burkhardt told GQ in an interview this week. “I got some good advice from people like Erin Andrews, who said, ‘It’s a complete s—show.’ There’s a lot that’s going on. It’s not that it isn’t fun and great. It’s just that it limits your time to prep like you normally do. Thankfully, I did a lot of the prep I normally do last week. So I can just add on this week. If I didn’t do that, I’d be pretty stressed right now.”

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen Ready to Call Super Bowl LVII on FOX

Olsen, meanwhile, has the experience of taking part in the Super Bowl as a player. Olsen was a member of the Carolina Panthers’ team which lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. While Olsen acknowledged the nerves of calling the game will be different, he emphasized that preparation is key.

“It’s a different type of nerves and anticipation,” Olsen said. “When you’re a player, it’s the outcome that you’re worried about. This week, the entire focus is on doing the game justice and making sure you’re prepared and you have the storylines and all your thoughts are straight.

“Regardless of when the ball’s kicked off. Regardless of who ends up winning or losing, we want to be prepared to follow the game wherever it goes. Like my experience as a player, it’s blocking out distractions and being able to prioritize your time to what really matters.”