Analysts and experts have broken the quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft down to death. We have all split hairs time again over the three to five prospects that, depending on where they could and how they pan out, could end up as faces of franchises. Still, Alabama’s Bryce Young consistently ranks near the top and, to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, one specific trait is the reason why.

Orlovsky shared his thoughts on Bryce Young during a segment on Get Up on Friday. He thinks Young should be the top pick for the Panthers with his ability to make something happen under duress. He went on to compare it to the skills that Stephen Curry and Joe Burrow have considering what they calmly do in their respective sports in moments of chaos.

“If you’re Carolina? You take Bryce Young,” Orlovsky stated. “It’s because the number one thing you need to have as a quarterback to become great over an extended period of time in the NFL – what do you do with the ball in moments of panic? And he’s the best at it. He’s the best since Joe Burrow. Bryce is a combination of Steph Curry, where everything around him is moving fast but not to him, plus Joe Burrow, (who) doesn’t panic with the football.

“That’s the difference between him and all the other kids in this class,” said Dan Orlovsky. “That’s the number one quality that I want in a quarterback because that’s the reality of the NFL.”

We all know what Bryce Young did statistically while in Tuscaloosa. He threw for exactly 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns over his two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s QB1. That led ‘Bama to a 23-4 record and earned him a Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Now, when you look at the best, Dan Orlovsky sees traits that could make Young that kind of player. His Houdini act at times separates him from what any other quarterback on the board can do on the field. We’ll just have to see whether Carolina thinks so, though, come the draft on April 27th in Kansas City.