ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins Goes In On Tom Brady After Bucs Loss to Dallas Cowboys

An exhilarating opening weekend of the NFL Playoffs produced a slew of close games and wild finishes, except in Monday night’s Wildcard Weekend finale between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and company played host to Dallas, who laid a total egg in their final regular season outing, an ugly 26-6 loss to division rival Washington.

The Cowboys came out a completely different ball club, scoring four touchdowns before the Bucs even notched a point on the board. By then, it was far too late for even Tom Brady to come back as Dallas sailed to a 31-14 victory.

While many fans flipped on the TV in anticipation of another dramatic playoff game between “America’s Team” and legendary QB Tom Brady, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins could have saved everybody the trouble of watching that blowout — because, apparently, he knew exactly what was going to happen all along.

“The Buccaneers have been borderline average all year,” he tweeted near the end of the game, adding that “Tom Brady is a whole senior citizen.” Which begged the question from Perkins: “Who the hell in their right mind thought they had a chance tonight!”

Perkins fired off that tweet just a few minutes after the Cowboys piled on their fifth touchdown of the night to go up 31-6. So yeah, by then, people who predicted a Bucs win did seem pretty irrational.

He is right, though. The Buccaneers were simply average all season, finishing 8-9 in the regular season. But TB won their division and the right to host a playoff game against a Cowboys team that’s been up and down all season. The winningest quarterback in NFL history at home in the Playoffs against an unpredictable Dallas team? There was some reason for hope, right? Wrong, says Kendrick Perkins.