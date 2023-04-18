ESPN Announces 2023 NFL Draft Coverage Assignments, Dual Broadcasts

ESPN will host the NFL Draft for the 44th time later this month, including 35 hours of cross-platform programming in Kansas City during the three-day event.

Including the broadcast of the 2023 NFL Draft itself, editions of NFL Live, College GameDay and more will feature coverage on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social media platforms. ABC will turn toward its ‘storytelling approach’ for the fifth-straight year. The NFL Network will have its own coverage of the event.

ESPN also notes that Friday’s day two NFL Draft coverage may air on ESPN2, depending on the status of NBA Playoff games scheduled around the same time.

The 2023 NFL Draft itself is set to take place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at the plaza just outside of Union Station. Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29.

Breaking Down Each Group

ESPN (Day 1 and 2) — Seven of ESPN’s top NFL analysts will host the traditional ESPN broadcast. Mel Kiper Jr. will make his 40th appearance covering the draft for the company alongside longtime ESPN personality Mike Greenberg. Former NFL draftees Booger McFarland and Louis Reddick will be at the table. Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen will join them.

ESPN (Day 3) — Kiper, McShay, Riddick and Davis will return for the final day. Analyst Matt Miller will make his NFL Draft coverage debut.

ABC –Nine different analysts and personalities will be on hand for ABC’s edition of the NFL Draft throughout the weekend. Todd McShay will join members of ESPN’s College GameDay — Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard — who will be hosting the coverage. David Pollack will join the crew on Friday.

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge will be in the green room to get initial reactions from draftees. College football insider Pete Thamel will contribute news reports and information. Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder will be hosting Sunday NFL Countdown to review the entire three days worth of NFL Draft coverage.

Reporters on location — Sal Paolantonio (Carolina Panthers), Ed Werder (Houston Texans), Dianna Russini (Indianapolis Colts), Jeff Darlington (Seattle Seahawks), Kimberley A. Martin (Detroit Lions). These individual reporters will all be on hand for the teams looking to draft a quarterback.