ESPN announces new ’30 for 30′ featuring never-been-seen footage of late Hall of Famer Reggie White

ESPN has announced a new 30 for 30 called “The Minister of Defense.” It will tell the life of the legendary edge rusher Reggie White and is going to include never-before-seen footage.

“The Minister of Defense” is going to be directed by Ken Rodgers and Courtland Bragg of NFL Films. According to ESPN, the film is going to deal with “the complex and sometimes controversial life of Reggie White.”

Rodgers previously directed “Bullies of Baltimore,” “The Tuck Rule,” and “The Two Bills.” Meanwhile, Bragg has been involved with the “Hard Knocks” series.

“Told in part through never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview filmed two months before his death, the film chronicles both White’s incredible dominance as one of the best defensive players ever and his spiritual journey as an ordained evangelical minister who questioned his blind faith toward the end of his life,” ESPN announced in a press release.

“Along with interviews with teammates from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the film features Reggie’s son Jeremy who embarks on a journey to understand his father’s life, which ended tragically short at the age of 43.”

Reggie White was one of the most dominant defenders in the history of the NFL. White played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers primarily. However, he did have a season with the Carolina Panthers too. During his career, he was on two separate all-time decades teams and led the NFL in sacks twice.

White holds the NFL record for seasons in a row with 10 or more sacks, having done so nine times in a row. He is second all-time in career sacks with 198. White was elected to the Hall of Fame posthumously, having died in 2004.

ESPN will announce more details at a later date.

During a Miami Heat-New York Knicks game in the NBA playoffs, ESPN used stock footage of New York that preceded the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2021. In that footage, the iconic Twin Towers were clearly visible leading to a backlash against the network.

Whoa, ESPN/ABC used stock footage of New York City and the Statue of Liberty … that also shows the Twin Towers still standing. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/imbNdeUoEK — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 30, 2023

Now, ESPN has issued an apology over the footage.

“We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize,” senior director, communications at ESPN Ben Cafardo said in a statement.

Despite this, ESPN quickly made another odd choice that drew backlash. This came after the Sacramento Kings were eliminated from the playoffs. At that point, ESPN put out a graphic to highlight the Kings’ accomplishments this season. However, they used an image of the Golden Gate Bridge in the graphic.

Yeah, that’s the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, home to the Golden Warriors who just beat Sacramento. Not great.