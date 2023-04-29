New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is smoking that 2023 NFL Draft pack.

ESPN‘s cameras exposed Daboll, embarking on his second season in New York, in the Giants’ war room as the franchise made their second-round selection Friday night. As the Giants announced the pick of Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, Daboll, front and center inside the war room, whipped out what appeared to be a vape pen from the pocket of his hoodie.

Daboll proceeded to hit his pen on live television.

Brian Daboll a menace. Ripping the pen on live tv 😂 pic.twitter.com/c9YL33LSol — Christian (@ChristianR_Vill) April 29, 2023

Just a little something for Daboll to take the edge off after nearly three months of an extremely stressful process. For now, Daboll’s stress has been alleviated — because of the pen — but also based on the Giants’ haul through two rounds.

The Giants picked up more in addition to Michael Schmitz, the consensus best center in the draft. New York selected former Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks with the 24th overall pick Thursday night. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder graded out as one of the best in the class at his position. Banks recorded 38 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended in 2022.

Brian Daboll, Giants pick up quality draft haul through three rounds of 2023 NFL Draft

“You can never have enough good corners,” Daboll said, via Giants.com. “This is a passing league. We have a tough division and ‘Tae,’ he’s a tall, lengthy, press, man-to-man corner who we had graded high, and happy we have him… He’s played a lot of press man-to-man. We play a variety of defenses with our system, but he’s played a heavy amount of man-to-man coverage and press and he’s strong. He’s got good length. He’s got good quickness, good speed. And now we’ll just throw him in the mix with our guys and good to have him.”

General manager Joe Schoen described Banks as the prototype for what you look for at the cornerback position.

“He’s a prototype from a size standpoint,” Schoen said. “He’s athletic… physical… can run. He ran 4.32 at the combine. He has arm length, big hands. He’s been a four-year starter… He’s a personable individual. Football intellect was good. Very good understanding of their defense.”

The Giants added to their offense in the third-round, selecting former Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt with the 73rd overall pick.