ESPN Gets Ripped By NFL Players, Fans for Disrespectful Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts Graphic

Try again, ESPN. That’s the message a lot of NFL fans are sending the sports network after its graphics team posted a “disrespectful” image following the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII. It features Patrick Mahomes stepping over Jalen Hurts.

It was an interesting choice by ESPN to run the graphic, considering both quarterbacks played extremely well in the game. Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the game while Hurts rushed for three scores and added a touchdown pass to his big day.

Here’s the graphic ESPN used after the game, which drew plenty of criticism:

While Chiefs fans probably enjoyed the graphic, a lot of NFL fans didn’t approve. They don’t believe it properly represented how the game played out.

This graphic seems to … not illustrate what actually happened. https://t.co/onyspv1o4M — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 13, 2023

Kansas City converted a game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining to win Super Bowl LVII. The game was incredibly entertaining from start to finish.

And, again, both quarterbacks played extremely well.

what a cruel photo edit https://t.co/75iGaRfISz — Cam Stone (@thecamstone) February 13, 2023

Despite calls to post a new graphic — or at least the current one — ESPN decided to roll with the image.

Delete this shit. Jalen OUT QB’d Mahomes. The Chiefs Defense gave them a TD and the @NFL HELPED them WIN. #SuperBowl #NFLRigged https://t.co/aLR00TslGf — Deion Freeman. (@DeionFreeman) February 13, 2023

For multiple reasons, ESPN’s post-game handling of the Super Bowl didn’t go over well. Longtime broadcaster Chris Berman also caught plenty of heat for some bizarre comments on Sunday.

ESPN legendary broadcaster Chris Berman made a strange comment before the network ran highlights from Super Bowl LVII. Just like the graphic, it dealt with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

“Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time,” Berman said. “Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday.”

It didn’t feel like that comment was necessary. And the individuals working with Berman didn’t think so either. They really didn’t say much, but nervous laughter was audible.

All sportscasters are guilty of making mistakes, no matter how experienced. Maybe next time, though, just let a comment like that go unmentioned.