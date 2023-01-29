ESPN Insider: Green Bay Packers Preference for Aaron Rodgers is Now Clear

Aaron Rodgers could find himself traded this offseason, but not necessarily because he wants to be.

The Green Bay Packers could find themselves in a scenario where they trade Rodgers away due to the current state of the franchise. Now, sources are telling ESPN insider Adam Schefter that the franchise prefers to move on from its longtime star quarterback.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rodgers also said on The Pat McAfee Show that he would be “open to all honest and direct conversations” with Green Bay and that he wouldn’t be offended by a trade, “it wouldn’t make me feel like a victim,” he said.

Rodgers’ contract guarantees him $59.465 million if he plays football in 2023 as a part of a three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed last offseason. His deal also carries a salary-cap charge of $31.6 million for next year as well. Whichever team would ultimately trade for Rodgers would have to be willing to take on his massive contract.

What Happens to the Packers if Aaron Rodgers is Traded?

The Packers missed out on the playoffs this season after Rodgers led Green Bay to an 8-9 record. In the past, he’s made it clear he did not want to be a part of a rebuild in Green Bay. Jordan Love would be the new quarterback unless Rodgers was traded for another QB or a top draft pick.

Winning back-to-back NFL MVP honors in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers finished the 2022 season with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 12 interceptions were the most since his first full season as a starter in 2008, too.

“Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation.”

Rodgers will certainly get another opportunity to compete for an MVP again. Though, it might not be in Green Bay for the first time in his career.