ESPN Insider: Miami Dolphins Make Decision on Tom Brady

Tom Brady could return to the AFC East in 2023. However, it won’t be with the Miami Dolphins.

Maybe the New York Jets. Possibly a return to New England. But ESPN is reporting that the Dolphins — who Brady has been linked to over recent seasons — are taking themselves out of a potential bidding war for the legendary quarterback.

“The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the star quarterback decide he wants to return for the 2023 season, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” wrote ESPN. “Brady stated he is undecided on his plans for next season, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner is set to become an unrestricted free agent and likely will attract attention from multiple teams.

“Brady previously has been linked to the Dolphins, who were punished last year by the NFL for tampering with the three-time MVP on multiple occasions.”

Moreover, Schefter also reports that Miami is content to let the incumbent Tua Tagovailoa regain his starting job next season. Despite a myriad of injuries, the Dolphins are riding with the former Alabama star.

At one point in time, all signs pointed to Tom Brady becoming a Dolphin. Now, the time has passed — Brady will only be in Miami to visit his ex-wife from now on, it seems.

Rob Gronkowski Responds to Rumors Linking Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders

Moreover, Tom Brady’s former beloved teammate Rob Gronkowski was asked to answer about the quarterback’s future in a recent interview. Specifically, the former NFL tight end was asked where the quarterback would land if it came down to the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, who played with Brady in New England and Tampa Bay, believes his former teammate would stay in Florida.

“The Bucs versus the Raiders? Oh man,” Gronkowski said while on NSPN – Champa Bay TV. “What one’s more likely? I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I mean, he’s been there now for three years. It’s just such a great organization. They got such great people in the front office. So, if I had to take a guess right now over those two, I would just say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

First, Brady needs to decide what he plans to do in 2023. Will he head into retirement (permanently), or does he want to come back for another season?

Brady has said that he doesn’t want to make a decision too quickly. So, it’ll probably be awhile before even the quarterback knows what he wants to do.

“Everyone wants to know about Tom Brady’s future, and I don’t even think Tom knows what his future holds right now,” Gronkowski said on FOX. “But let me tell you this, he was top-five in passing yards last season, he can still play the game.”

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this article.