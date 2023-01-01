espn-makes-massive-blunder-with-peyton-manning-graphic-during-orange-bowl

Peyton Manning won so many accolades during his esteemed football career. None were bigger than the two Super Bowls he helped claim for the Colts and the Broncos.

But there’s one coveted title that eluded Manning. He never led Tennessee to a college football championship. You wouldn’t have known that if you were watching Friday’s coverage of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Manning was there in support of his Vols, who were playing the Clemson Tigers.

ESPN was happy to show Peyton Manning on screen. After all, he and brother Eli are hosts to the very popular simulcast of Monday Night Football. But the ESPN chyron made a huge faux pas.

Have a look for yourself.

ESPN had a graphic showing "Peyton Manning 1998 National Champion" on the #OrangeBowl broadcast.



Peyton was not a member of that Vols championship team (which was quarterbacked by Tee Martin). He was with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/g03LhZ0msB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2022

So many college football viewers saw the chyron that Tee Martin’s name started trending on Twitter. Here’s why. Manning never won a national title with the Volunteers. But Tennessee did win it all the next season, with Martin under center. ESPN got the years correct, but for some reason, then added 1998.

It’s true that Peyton Manning did win about every trophy available when he starred with the Vols. But there were two he missed. The main one was the national title. The Vols lost to Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, dropping them from consideration. The Cornhuskers and Michigan split the national title. The coaches selected Nebraska in their poll, while the Wolverines topped the Associated Press top 25.

Note, this was the final season where voters crowned the champion. The next season, the two top-ranked teams started playing for the title. That format eventually gave way to the current, four-team playoff.

Peyton Manning also missed out on the Heisman. He finished second to Wolverine defensive back Charles Woodson. However, there were so many other trophies. In college, he was a consensus All-American and won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s offensive player of the year. He also earned the Davey O’Brien award as the country’s best quarterback.

Then there was his NFL career. He was the top pick of the 1998 draft. Manning won the Super Bowl, twice and earned MVP honors. He was a seven-time, first-team All Pro. And, he topped it all off with his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

So all these years later, we’re thinking Manning isn’t playing the what-if game with his career. Plus, his sixth-ranked Volunteers easily handled Clemson in the Orange Bowl, winning 31-14.