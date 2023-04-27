ESPN, NFL Network reportedly dialing back cringeworthy Draft coverage

The NFL Draft is always one of the best days on the football calendar. However, too many people have been turned away from the event due to how some of the broadcasts covered it.

That won’t be the case this year, though, or at least it won’t according to ESPN’s Seth Markman and the NFL Network’s Charlie Yoo. They said they understand that it’s important to bring up the important, yet sometimes sad or tragic, events of a prospect’s journey. Even so, they realize that, in year’s past, they could have gone a bit overboard on some of the sob stories.

“We still think that’s a big deal, to acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome in their journey to the NFL,” Markman said in a feature from the New York Times. “But what we realized that year is that we can probably do a little better job balancing and making sure that not every story is about those obstacles and those backgrounds. Not everybody has to be a kind of a clichéd bit of storytelling, if you will. And I think that year it was.”

“You don’t want everyone to cry every time,” added Yook. “This is a celebration of a dream coming true. It’s not a game of gotcha. We want to tell your story and it will be unique to the player.”

Again, there’s nothing wrong with some hardship in the mix. They’re often what makes this accomplishment of making it into the NFL so special. Still, almost every player seemingly getting a tragic backstory was reaching the point of unnecessary.

So, with this in mind, here’s to a couple more smiles and fewer tears, unless they’re ones of joy, when it comes to tonight’s coverage from Kansas City!

Bryce Young inks deal with Jordan Brand ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Bryce Young is already making headlines hours before the 2023 NFL Draft is slated to begin.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback’s widely expected to be the first overall selection. Prior, he inked a deal with Jordan Brand.

Bryce Young is joining the Jumpman team as he takes his talents to the next level on Thursday.

Bryce Young has officially signed with Jordan Brand. Welcome to the @Jumpman23 family! pic.twitter.com/V6J7eUarQ6 — Adam Beard (@ABeezy_15) April 27, 2023

It’s likely a dream come true for Bryce Young and it could only be the beginning. Jordan started his day, but the 2023 NFL Draft will finish it, when we finally find out where Young will land.