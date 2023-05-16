ESPN predicts win totals for all 32 NFL teams for the 2023 season

As training camp fast approaches, Las Vegas has set the over/under win totals for all 32 NFL teams. This week, ESPN analysts logged their predictions.
For most teams, the four analysts — Doug Kezirian, Tyler Fulghum, Erin Dolan and Eric Moody — picked either over or under. However, there were some they advised readers to stay away from because teams are trying to get healthy and could go either way.
That said, some notable picks include the Green Bay Packers to go under 7.5 wins. The Packers are in a state of transition after trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, and the Jordan Love era is here. As for Rodgers’ Jets, ESPN thinks they’ll go over 9.5 wins.
Additionally, ESPN doesn’t think the Pittsburgh Steelers will make it above .500 once again under Mike Tomlin. The Steelers still have never finished below .500 since he took over — even despite a close call last year. ESPN thinks Pittsburgh will go over 9.5 wins in 2023.
The 2023 NFL season officially starts on Sept. 7 when the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs square off. Week 1 will then continue on Sept. 10 and wrap up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills.
ESPN’s predictions for all 32 NFL teams’ win totals
AFC East
Buffalo Bills (over/under 10.5) — Over
Miami Dolphins (over/under) 9.5 — Stay Away
New York Jets (over/under 9.5) — Over
New England Patriots (over/under 7.5) — Under
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals (over/under 11.5) — Under
Baltimore Ravens (over/under 9.5) — Over
Cleveland Browns (over/under 8.5) — Pass
Pittsburgh Steelers (over/under 8.5) — Over
AFC South
Jacksonville Jaguars (over/under 9.5) — Stay Away
Tennessee Titans (over/under 7.5) — Under
Indianapolis Colts (over/under 6.5) — Over
Houston Texans (over/under 5.5) — Stay Away
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs (over/under 11.5) — Over
Los Angeles Chargers (over/under 9.5) — Over
Denver Broncos (over/under 8.5) — Over
Las Vegas Raiders (over/under 7.5) — Under
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles (over/under 10.5) — Over
Dallas Cowboys (over/under 9.5) — Over
New York Giants (over/under 8.5) — Stay Away
Washington Commanders (over/under 7.5) — Under
NFC North
Detroit Lions (over/under 9.5) — Under
Minnesota Vikings (over/under 8.5) — Pass
Chicago Bears (over/under 7.5) — Over
Green Bay Packers (over/under 7.5) — Under
NFC South
New Orleans Saints (over/under 9.5) — Over
Atlanta Falcons (over/under 8.0) — Under
Carolina Panthers (over/under 7.5) — Under
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (over/under 6.5) — Over
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers (over/under 11.5) — Stay Away
Seattle Seahawks (over/under 8.5) — Over
Arizona Cardinals (over/under 5.5) — Under
Los Angeles Rams (over/under 7.5) — Under