ESPN predicts win totals for all 32 NFL teams for the 2023 season

As training camp fast approaches, Las Vegas has set the over/under win totals for all 32 NFL teams. This week, ESPN analysts logged their predictions.

For most teams, the four analysts — Doug Kezirian, Tyler Fulghum, Erin Dolan and Eric Moody — picked either over or under. However, there were some they advised readers to stay away from because teams are trying to get healthy and could go either way.

That said, some notable picks include the Green Bay Packers to go under 7.5 wins. The Packers are in a state of transition after trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, and the Jordan Love era is here. As for Rodgers’ Jets, ESPN thinks they’ll go over 9.5 wins.

Additionally, ESPN doesn’t think the Pittsburgh Steelers will make it above .500 once again under Mike Tomlin. The Steelers still have never finished below .500 since he took over — even despite a close call last year. ESPN thinks Pittsburgh will go over 9.5 wins in 2023.

The 2023 NFL season officially starts on Sept. 7 when the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs square off. Week 1 will then continue on Sept. 10 and wrap up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN’s predictions for all 32 NFL teams’ win totals

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (over/under 10.5) — Over

Miami Dolphins (over/under) 9.5 — Stay Away

New York Jets (over/under 9.5) — Over

New England Patriots (over/under 7.5) — Under

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals (over/under 11.5) — Under

Baltimore Ravens (over/under 9.5) — Over

Cleveland Browns (over/under 8.5) — Pass

Pittsburgh Steelers (over/under 8.5) — Over

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars (over/under 9.5) — Stay Away

Tennessee Titans (over/under 7.5) — Under

Indianapolis Colts (over/under 6.5) — Over

Houston Texans (over/under 5.5) — Stay Away

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (over/under 11.5) — Over

Los Angeles Chargers (over/under 9.5) — Over

Denver Broncos (over/under 8.5) — Over

Las Vegas Raiders (over/under 7.5) — Under

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles (over/under 10.5) — Over

Dallas Cowboys (over/under 9.5) — Over

New York Giants (over/under 8.5) — Stay Away

Washington Commanders (over/under 7.5) — Under

NFC North

Detroit Lions (over/under 9.5) — Under

Minnesota Vikings (over/under 8.5) — Pass

Chicago Bears (over/under 7.5) — Over

Green Bay Packers (over/under 7.5) — Under

NFC South

New Orleans Saints (over/under 9.5) — Over

Atlanta Falcons (over/under 8.0) — Under

Carolina Panthers (over/under 7.5) — Under

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (over/under 6.5) — Over

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers (over/under 11.5) — Stay Away

Seattle Seahawks (over/under 8.5) — Over

Arizona Cardinals (over/under 5.5) — Under

Los Angeles Rams (over/under 7.5) — Under