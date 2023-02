ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan has reportedly emerged as a contender for the Denver Broncos‘ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ryan is a top candidate for the job and if hired, will return to the league for the first time since being fired as Buffalo Bills head coach in 2016.

Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the #Broncos defensive coordinator job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the #Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pkPzR7SY1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

Ryan, 60, joined ESPN following his dismissal from Buffalo.

This story is developing…