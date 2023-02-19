ESPN’s Rex Ryan Interviewed For NFL Defensive Coordinator Opening This Weekend

Things are beginning to heat up as newly-hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton continues his search for a defensive coordinator. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, not only is his colleague in Rex Ryan in the mix, but the former NFL coach interviewed for the job Saturday in Denver.

Schefter noted in his report that former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has interviewed for the vacancy as well.

“Former Jets and Bills HC and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan interviewed Saturday in Denver for the Broncos DC job,” Schefter tweeted Sunday. “Ryan and former Broncos HC Vance Joseph are amongst a handful of candidates for the job; Ryan has told ESPN he would only leave the network ‘for the perfect situation.'”

If hired, the 60-year-old will return to the league for the first time since being fired as Buffalo Bills head coach in 2016. Ryan joined ESPN following his dismissal from Buffalo, in which he went 15-16 in two seasons with zero playoff appearances. Prior to his time with the Bills, Ryan served as head coach of the New York Jets (2009-14).

Ryan led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010, losing to the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers respectively. New York failed to qualify for the postseason the next four seasons under Ryan, and fired him after a 4-12 campaign in 2014.

Rex Ryan Could Join Brother Rob Ryan in Serving Under Sean Payton

Ryan’s brother, Rob, served as Payton’s defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints from 2013-15. Based on Ryan’s comments on ESPN last month, it’s likely he didn’t envision he’d get the opportunity to work with the Super Bowl-winning head coach. After news broke that Payton was a candidate for the Broncos’ head coach opening, Ryan said “I don’t see this happening in a million years.”

Not only did it happen, but Ryan may be the man leading Payton’s defense for years to come.