ESPN, Todd McShay Update Mock Following Bears, Panthers Trade For No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The first major news involving the 2023 NFL Draft broke on Friday, nearly two months before the massive event gets underway. The Chicago Bears traded their No. 1 overall selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for multiple draft picks, as well as receiver DJ Moore.

It was a huge move for Chicago, which needs to load up at a number of positions to get back into playoff contention. It also works well for Carolina, a franchise that can focus on drafting a quarterback.

Friday’s big shake-up caused ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay to reconsider some of his projections for this year’s event. He produced a new top-10 because of the trade. Here’s what his new list looks like:

As it pertains to the Panthers-Bears trade, McShay believes both franchises will address serious areas of concern. He’s predicting the Panthers to get their quarterback of the future (Young) while the Bears get some much-needed reinforcement along the offensive line (Skoronski).

With the draft still nearly two months away, there could be more changes McShay makes to his top-10, especially if we see another trade.

What Does Chicago Get in Return for Dealing No. 1 Overall Pick?

While the No. 1 overall selection is a big deal, Chicago ultimately decided that it needed more quality pieces. It’s better for the franchise to load up on talent rather than keeping its spot atop the draft.

In exchange for dealing the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina, the Bears got wide receiver DJ Moore, the No. 9 pick (first round) and the No. 61 pick (second round) in this year’s draft. Additionally, they’ll receive a first-round selection in 2024 and a 2025 second-round pick.

The trade allows Chicago to get quarterback Justin Fields the weapons at wide receiver — and address the offensive line — that could get the franchise back in a position to compete in the NFC North.