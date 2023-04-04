ESPN, Todd McShay’s Latest Mock Draft Includes Major Shakeup in Top 10

Let’s mix up our sports metaphors. Todd McShay, the ace NFL draft analyst for ESPN, revealed his mock first round early Tuesday. And quarterbacks fill the podium.

We’re talking the first three spots. What’s different is McShay has another team zipping into the third spot to take a quarterback before another head coach can grab the player with the soaring draft prospects.

Now Todd McShay does give all sorts of caveats. After all, we’re still three-plus weeks away from the NFL Draft extravaganza in Kansas City.

“Draft boards aren’t finalized, and there is still some work to do with this class before the clock starts April 27,” Todd McShay wrote.

So let’s reveal the top 10.

The No. 1 pick belongs to Carolina. And in this mock, the Panthers select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. But Todd McShay suggests we should all write in this pick with pencil.

“We know the Panthers are drafting a quarterback,” Todd McShay wrote. “They have been searching for a long-term fix and sent a big bag of assets to Chicago to jump up here in order to find it. But we still don’t know for sure which quarterback they want. We might not have the answer until the pick is announced, and I’m not sure Carolina even knows just yet. I projected Alabama’s Bryce Young here in my last mock draft, but I’m going with Stroud this time around. It could really go either way.”

So keeping it Stroud, the Houston Texans go with Alabama’s Young, the consensus pick for No. 1 until the Panthers got in the QB mix. “Young is still my top-ranked quarterback,” McShay wrote. “And there’s a decent chance he is on top of Houston’s board, too.” And we all know that the Texans are in desperate need of a little star power in the QB room. As McShay notes, Young will be reunited with former Bama wideout John Metchie.

And we’re now at spot No. 3. This is where Todd McShay sees some trade movement. For this mock, it’s the Colts swapping spots with Arizona. The Cardinals don’t need a QB, but Indy does. McShay sees Florida’s Anthony Richardson as a sure bet for the Colts. The uber athletic Richardson is the hottest name in the draft as teams focus most on his potential more than his college passing percentage.

If quarterbacks go with the 1-2-3 podium sweep, it’s be only the fourth time the NFL draft has pulled off the QB trifecta. The last time it happened was 2021.

Top 3 Picks of 2021 Draft

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Zach Wilson, Jets

Trey Lance, 49ers

And now comes the run on defensive players. McShay believes Arizona, with pick No. 4, will select Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

McShay thinks Arizona will select Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Todd McShay Goes Defense in a Big Way Throughout Top 10

The Seahawks, at No. 5, select Georgia’s Jalen Carter. The draft consensus on Carter still is somewhat of a mystery. Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a wreck that killed a Georgia teammate and member of the athletic staff back in January. How will those charges impact his draft status?

The Lions follow at No. 6. And Dan Campbell, the former Texas A&M star who coaches Detroit, takes Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson. The pick follows the 2022 plan, when the Lions used the second selection on defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The Raiders own the seventh pick. And Todd McShay breaks from conventional wisdom and has Las Vegas looking at defenders and not quarterbacks. The draft guru slots Illinois cornerback Devon Weatherspoon as the next Raider, not Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who continues to slide in McShay’s mock.

The Falcons also like the cornerbacks atop the draft board. Atlanta takes Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez.

Todd McShay projects Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Bears, who initially owned the top pick before their Carolina trade, goes with a player who can protect Justin Fields, their young quarterback. He’s Peter Skoronski, the Northwestern star who can play either tackle or guard.

And Philadelphia then shores up their defense with Iowa end Lukas Van Ness.

If you’re keeping score in your head, the Todd McShay mock 10 features three quarterbacks, six defensive players and an offensive lineman.

Check out the rest of the McShay mock here.