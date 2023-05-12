NFL quarterbacking legend Tom Brady is reportedly in “deep discussions” with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis about becoming a limited partner of the organization. Brady has already teamed up with Davis recently, joining his ownership group of the WNBA franchise the Las Vegas Aces in March.

“Discussions between the two sides have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution, yet sources say it’s still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham report. “Brady’s investment is expected to be “passive,” a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club, both in business and football matters.”

Brady is about to watch his first NFL season from the sidelines in 23 years. The newly-retired quarterback is taking the season off before embarking on a journey in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports.

According to a recent report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the future Hall of Famer was “re-considering his options” for his post-football life. However, Brady called the report “Fake News.” He’s already agreed to a hefty 10-year, $375 million contract.

New England to honor Brady this season

The New England Patriots have announced that the team will be honoring their legendary former quarterback in the home opener this season at Gillette Stadium.

The game is going to take place during Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Tom Brady will be in attendance for the Super Bowl rematch. The Patriots are calling it the, “Thank You Tom Game.”

The Patriots drafted Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. In his second season, starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe was severely injured and Brady took over as his replacement. He never looked back, leading New England to the Super Bowl that season.

Over the course of his time in New England, Tom Brady won six Super Bowls and three MVPs. It was there that he established himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Following the 2019 season, Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, he added another Super Bowl while the Patriots have struggled to find a replacement for him at quarterback, slipping from the ranks of the NFL’s elite teams in the process.

As part of the announcement, Patriots owner Robert Kraft praised the now-retired quarterback.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game,” Kraft said.

This, of course, won’t be Tom Brady’s first time returning to Gillette Stadium. In 2021, he returned with Tampa Bay and beat New England in a close 19-17 game.

Outsider’s Daniel Morrison contributed to this report.