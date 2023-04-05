ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Promises On-air F-bomb for Two Aaron Rodgers Scenarios

Ear muff warning. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, who swears he’s never cursed on air, promised he’d drop a choice F-word of two if Aaron Rodgers commits certain acts.

Greenberg was talking all things football when he appeared this week on The Pat McAfee Show. Since McAfee’s show doesn’t follow a rigid, disciplined format, conversations can go in wild directions. But how did Michael Greenberg connect cursing with Aaron Rodgers?

This is what he told McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk:

“I actually thought of this when I was getting set to come on,” he said. “I’ve never cursed on the air in my life. In my entire life! I’ve been a professional broadcaster since 1990, and I’ve never cursed on the air. If the Jets don’t get Aaron Rodgers, if somehow this thing winds up that he either retires or plays on another team, I will come on this show and I will say the f-word out loud.”

Let’s provide some background here. Mike Greenberg, a native New Yorker, was talking about the presumed destination for Aaron Rodgers, the long-time Packers quarterback. It’s been three weeks since Rodgers announced on the McAfee show that he wanted to play for the Jets and that the Packers should trade him. However, that trade, as of now, isn’t done. Now there are stories that suggest Rodgers and San Francisco may be a good match. After all, Rodgers grew up in that part of California. The Jets and Packers seem to be discussing draft picks, with the worth determined by how long the 39-year-old Rodgers intends to play.

And then Mike Greenberg listed more Aaron Rodgers moments that may prompt him to drop NSFW words.

“If he wins the Super Bowl, I’ll do it,” Greenberg says.

Mike Greenberg said he’d drop some on-air F-bombs if Aaron Rodgers leads the Jets to a Super Bowl. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Any more prompts?

“In fact, if he gets to the Super Bowl,” says the ESPN anchor, “I will come on the day after the AFC Championship game, when we have just beaten Cincinnati 27-26, and I will come on here and I will say – the hell with it. I’ll say anything you want.”

McAfee loved this. “Hell yeah, we’ll write the script!”

So Greenberg went a step farther: “You write the script and I’ll read it.” Given how animated McAfee can become, maybe Greenberg should hold out for script approval.

We’re happy to see Greenberg happy and talking sports. Last month, he underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to treat his atrial fibrillation or Afib. He said on the McAfee show that he’ll be back to traveling this month in time for the NBA playoffs and the NFL draft.