Ex-Cardinals GM Adds to the Kyler Murray Controversy With New Commentary

Last year, Kyler Murray was at the center of a hilarious controversy. The Arizona Cardinals put an addendum into the contract of the former No. 1 overall pick requiring him to hit a certain number of hours of independent study. A former team general manager recently shed a little light on that situation, as well as the quarterback’s work ethic.

Steve Keim, who served as the team’s GM from 2013-22, talked about Murray’s character and work ethic during a recent interview on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast. In particular, Keim spoke on the comments made by right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who said Murray still needs to “grow up.”

“He still needs to grow. [Beachum’s comments are] not slanted toward [Murray’s] character,” Keim said per arizonasports.com. “He’s not a bad guy. He’s a good kid, has a good smile, has a nice way about him. I think it’s like anything: Guys have to continue to learn what it’s going to take to be great. Does he know what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning know of what it takes to be great? No.

“Does he work? He does work. I think it’s just that side of the game — the film study, the attention to detail part that he can continue to improve upon, and I think he will. Kyler’s a proud guy, man. He doesn’t want to lose and he doesn’t want to let people down.”

Because the addendum sparked so much controversy, the Cardinals eventually removed it from Murray’s contract.

Kyler Murray Misses Second Half of 2022 Season with Injury

An ACL injury cost Murray the final six games of the 2022 regular season. The quarterback appeared in seven contests last year for the Cardinals, throwing for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Despite the contract situation and the injury, Murray still has a bright future in the NFL. The 25-year-old has reached two Pro Bowls and still brings plenty of talent to the field. Keim believes he’s seen a lot of progress from the quarterback.

“You’ve got to think he’s headed in the right direction,” Keim said. “I just thought he kept getting better and better and better. There’s just some times of inconsistency with him.

“Obviously, the height hurts him at times, seeing over the line and processing and seeing the field. But at the same time, he’s just a tremendous talent. The stuff he does, you see in practice and games, it’s off the charts.”