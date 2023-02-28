Ex-NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Sentenced to Jail for Attacks on Ex-Girlfriend

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail for multiple attacks on his ex-girlfriend. WESH 2 News reported on the situation Monday.

A judge in Orange County, Florida ruled on the case, sentencing Stacy to six months in jail. He will also serve one year probation. It’s unclear when he’ll begin the sentence.

Stacy’s ex-girlfriend claims in court documents that he assaulted her on two separate occasions. The first attack occurred in August 2021 over rent money.

Per TMZ Sports, Stacy’s ex-girlfriend claims he “physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent.

“He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

Stacy, 31, spent three years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets. He played college football at Vanderbilt. He has not played for a team in the league since 2015.

Zac Stacy Attacked Ex-Girlfriend Again in November 2021

Three months after the alleged attack in August, Zac Stacy assaulted his ex-girlfriend again in November. That disturbing attack was captured on video.

Stacy and the woman’s months-old child sat just feet away from the assault. He struck his ex-girlfriend in the head and threw her into a television.

Stacy faced multiple chargers from the assaults. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors in February, per TMZ Sports. He plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.